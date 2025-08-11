Meryl Streep’s Daughter Shares Childhood Memories of Moving to NYC

New York, NY — On August 7, 2025, actress and artist Mamie Gummer discussed one of her biggest childhood disappointments during an interview. She revealed that moving from her cherished home in the Berkshires to New York City at age 9 was a significant event in her life.

Gummer, daughter of acclaimed actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer, shared her feelings about the family’s relocation to a $2.1 million townhouse in Greenwich Village. She expressed her anger about leaving her rural surroundings behind, saying, “I was furious about relocating to a place with few trees.”

As a child, Gummer used to draw images of a city skyline with a slash through it in her journal to express her displeasure. While her parents understood her feelings, they still went ahead with the move. “My parents understood, validated my feelings and then we moved to New York, into a townhouse,” she noted.

Gummer reminisced about her earlier childhood days in Los Angeles and later in New England, where her family lived in a contemporary home surrounded by art. “We lived in the country, so there was plenty of room to run around and play. That let my imagination run free,” she said.

The actress explained that her parents encouraged imaginative play. “Both of my parents were driven and dedicated to their crafts,” Gummer said. “They prioritized the arts and took them seriously as a vocation, which for me was a gift.”

Highlighting her father’s artistic impact on her life, Gummer mentioned that his artwork decorates her walls, showcasing various pieces he’s created over the years. She also reflected on advice from Streep about acting, specifically, “A lot of acting is a great, deep belief—like religious faith—in what you are doing and in the character you’re playing.”

Since moving to New York, Streep and Gummer relocated several times. In 2019, Streep sold her Greenwich Village home for $18.25 million. Currently residing in Pasadena, California, the family has embraced a new chapter in their lives.