News
Mesa Ridge High School Incident Reveals Handgun, Airsoft Gun Found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) – Law enforcement responded to reports of possible guns on campus at Mesa Ridge High School on Friday morning.
According to representatives from Widefield School District 3, the school administration was alerted to the possible presence of firearms at 9:14 a.m.
The School Resource Officer (SRO) and safety team conducted a search and found one handgun and one airsoft gun.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and is currently investigating the incident. Deputies confirmed that there was no active threat to students or staff.
A message was sent to parents informing them of the situation and assuring them of the safety measures in place.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
