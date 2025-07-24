Sports
Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will not play in the 2025 Major League Soccer All-Star Game, despite being voted onto the roster. MLS officials confirmed the news just seven hours before the game, scheduled for Wednesday night.
Messi’s absence raised concerns after he was not seen in training photos and missed the All-Star Skills Challenge. Both players were initially selected on June 25, but an updated roster released on the day of the game excluded them. The league is set to speak with Inter Miami regarding the players’ status for Saturday’s match against FC Cincinnati.
According to league rules, players who choose not to participate without an approved medical reason could face a one-game suspension. However, MLS has not issued immediate sanctions against Messi or Alba.
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano voiced his concerns, saying, “The players are called up, I would like them to be able to rest, but that is not my decision.”
The All-Star Game marks the 29th such event for the league, which is celebrating its 30th season. The game will feature the best players from MLS facing off against Liga MX All-Stars.
Messi, the league’s reigning MVP, and Alba’s absence could impact interest in the matchup. In previous years, high-profile players have faced suspensions for skipping the event, including former LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimović.
The match kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and will be available for free on Apple TV.
