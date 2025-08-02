Messi Leads Miami to Dramatic Win Over Atlas in Leagues Cup Open

Fort Lauderdale, Florida — Inter Miami CF secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over Atlas on Wednesday night in their Leagues Cup opener, with both goals featuring assists from Lionel Messi. The final goal came in stoppage time, leading to a mix of celebration and tension, particularly with Atlas forward Matías Cóccaro, who had netted the equalizer earlier in the match.

Marcelo Weigandt scored the game-winner after a brilliant Messi pass sliced through the Atlas defense. Following the VAR-confirmed goal, Messi celebrated passionately, running toward Cóccaro and shouting in his direction while embracing his new teammate Rodrigo De Paul. This heated moment was fueled by Cóccaro’s earlier celebration in front of Inter Miami fans.

The tension did not last long, as Messi later approached Cóccaro after the final whistle. The two exchanged smiles and embraced, with Messi offering his jersey as a parting gift, turning what could have been a lingering conflict into a moment of mutual respect.

Cóccaro explained their exchange, saying, “When we scored to make it 1-1, I hyped up my teammates, and Messi took it personally. But once the game ended, we hugged it out. That kind of apology says a lot about him.”

Atlas manager Gonzalo Pineda noted Messi’s emotional performance, saying, “I’m actually quite surprised that he was so happy to win this game. I mean, he’s won so much, and he’s usually quite sober.”

Messi’s return to the pitch was crucial for Miami, who controlled the run of play and held a significant expected goals advantage of 3.2 to 1.6. Despite Atlas’s resilience, they could not withstand Miami’s relentless pressure.

“At the end of the day, we play to win, and that’s what this beautiful sport is about,” Miami coach Javier Mascherano said after the match. “We won a game in which we didn’t play brilliantly, but at the final second, we were able to win it.”

The Herons’ campaign continues on Saturday night against Necaxa, who previously defeated Atlanta. Messi and his teammates are eager to carry their momentum forward in the tournament.