Atlanta, Georgia – Inter Miami star Lionel Messi stole the show on Thursday evening as he scored a stunning free kick goal to help his team secure a 2-1 victory over FC Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium drew a crowd of 31,783 fans, all eager to witness the Argentine legend in action. Messi, who turns 38 next Tuesday, remains a major attraction for soccer fans, and his presence was felt as supporters traveled from across the United States and even international locales to watch him play.

Despite a slow start, Inter Miami found their rhythm in the second half. After trailing 1-0 at halftime due to a penalty from Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, Miami leveled the score two minutes into the second half with a goal from Telasco Segovia.

Messi then took matters into his own hands. With a free kick just outside the box, he struck a majestic shot into the corner of the net, demonstrating his trademark precision. Portuguese defender José Fonte praised Messi during a broadcast, calling him “Touched by God” and highlighting his remarkable skill. This goal marked Messi’s 50th for Inter Miami.

Inter Miami’s victory also made history, as it was the first time a team from the CONCACAF region defeated a European team in a competitive match. The win puts Miami in a strong position, needing just a draw against Brazilian team Palmeiras in their next group game to advance to the knockout phase.

Messi’s influence on the pitch was not just through scoring; teammate Fafà Picault described him as a “leader” who inspires with his actions. The match underscored not only Messi’s greatness but also the potential growth of Inter Miami as it captures the attention of global soccer.

This event also raises questions about the future of the FIFA Club World Cup and how it might continue to evolve. For now, however, Messi’s brilliance shone brightly on a Thursday afternoon in Atlanta.