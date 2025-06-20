Meta and Oakley Tease New Smart Glasses Launch on June 20

Menlo Park, California — Meta is set to unveil new smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley on June 20. This announcement follows a teaser posted on a new verified Instagram account called Oakley | Meta, which generated excitement among tech and sports enthusiasts.

According to reports, the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses will focus on athletes, particularly cyclists, with a centrally mounted camera designed for action recording, distinguishing them from the more casual Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

Meta first launched smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban in 2021, which were surprisingly successful, selling over 2 million units. The company plans to ramp up production to 10 million units per year by 2026. The timing of this launch aligns with a growing interest in AI-powered devices.

Industry experts anticipate that this new line will use Oakley’s unique PRIZM Lens technology, enhancing visibility in various light and weather conditions. The standard Oakley Meta HSTN will retail for $399, with a limited-edition model priced at $499, featuring gold lens accents.

The partnership between Meta and Oakley could signal a shift in the smart eyewear market. Competitors like Google and Apple are also developing their own smart glasses, intensifying the competition. Apple is eyeing a launch by 2026 with its version expected to include various advanced features.

As the June 20 launch date approaches, many are eager to see how Oakley’s new smart glasses will perform in a fast-evolving technology landscape. The announcement is expected to reveal more about their capabilities and design, further solidifying Meta’s place in the smart wearables market.