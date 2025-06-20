Tech
Meta and Oakley Tease New Smart Glasses Launch on June 20
Menlo Park, California — Meta is set to unveil new smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley on June 20. This announcement follows a teaser posted on a new verified Instagram account called Oakley | Meta, which generated excitement among tech and sports enthusiasts.
According to reports, the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses will focus on athletes, particularly cyclists, with a centrally mounted camera designed for action recording, distinguishing them from the more casual Ray-Ban Meta glasses.
Meta first launched smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban in 2021, which were surprisingly successful, selling over 2 million units. The company plans to ramp up production to 10 million units per year by 2026. The timing of this launch aligns with a growing interest in AI-powered devices.
Industry experts anticipate that this new line will use Oakley’s unique PRIZM Lens technology, enhancing visibility in various light and weather conditions. The standard Oakley Meta HSTN will retail for $399, with a limited-edition model priced at $499, featuring gold lens accents.
The partnership between Meta and Oakley could signal a shift in the smart eyewear market. Competitors like Google and Apple are also developing their own smart glasses, intensifying the competition. Apple is eyeing a launch by 2026 with its version expected to include various advanced features.
As the June 20 launch date approaches, many are eager to see how Oakley’s new smart glasses will perform in a fast-evolving technology landscape. The announcement is expected to reveal more about their capabilities and design, further solidifying Meta’s place in the smart wearables market.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742
- Celtics Eye Point Guard Nolan Traore as Draft Option
- Vondrousova Upsets Sabalenka to Reach Berlin Open Final
- New York Doctor Sues Airline Over Mid-Flight Allergy Incident