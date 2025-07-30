Meta Platforms Set to Unveil Q2 Earnings Amid AI Investments

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta Platforms is set to report its second-quarter earnings after the market closes today, with analysts expressing strong optimism ahead of the announcement.

Of the 27 analysts who monitor Meta, 25 recommend buying the stock while two suggest holding it. Their consensus price target of nearly $755 indicates about an 8% increase from Tuesday’s closing price of $700.

The company’s planned spending, particularly in artificial intelligence, will be a significant focus. Last week, Alphabet, Google‘s parent company, increased its 2025 capital expenditures forecast by $10 billion to $85 billion.

Meta has announced it expects substantial capital expenditures (capex) this year, a figure projected by Wells Fargo analysts to reach $76.7 billion by 2026.

Wells Fargo highlighted Meta’s aggressive AI investments, raising its share price target from $664 to $783. They noted, “The market has received the investments favorably, but expectations for the returns are also rising.”

Recently, Meta has intensified its hiring in AI, even engaging directly in the recruitment process. Reports reveal that the company offered a lucrative pay package to attract an executive from Apple who was responsible for AI models, and has recruited notable figures like former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman.

Analysts generally forecast that Meta will report second-quarter revenue of $44.83 billion, which is a 15% increase year-over-year. They also expect net income to be $15.21 billion, translating to $5.90 per share, up from $5.16 per share a year ago.

As anticipation builds for the earnings report, Meta’s stock gained 0.7% on Monday, reaching approximately $718. The stock has surged about 23% since the beginning of the year, largely due to the company’s strategic investments in AI.

Investors are closely monitoring Meta’s performance as it navigates the evolving tech landscape and aims to solidify its position in the competitive AI space.