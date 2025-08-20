Meta Splits AI Division Amid Internal Turmoil and Competition

SAN FRANCISCO — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a significant restructure of its artificial intelligence division, now known as Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL). This change comes amid ongoing internal tensions over the company’s AI strategy and is aimed at enhancing its competitiveness against rivals like OpenAI and Google.

The restructuring will divide the MSL into four distinct teams focusing on research, product development, infrastructure, and operations, according to a memo circulated internally. Alexandr Wang, who joined Meta as chief AI officer in June, revealed that the reorganization aims to accelerate efforts toward achieving ‘superintelligence,’ a form of AI more powerful than human intelligence.

Wang noted, “Superintelligence is coming, and in order to take it seriously, we need to organize around the key areas that will be critical to reach it,” in a statement announcing the changes. The MSL Product team will manage product development, while the MSL Research team will focus on technical advancements in AI technology.

Compounding the shift, Meta has reportedly decided to dissolve its AGI foundations group, with its leaders redirected to other strategic initiatives within MSL. Positions in the company may change as Meta is considering downsizing its AI workforce, which has ballooned over the years to include thousands of staff.

In recent months, Meta has invested heavily in attracting top AI talent, offering substantial compensation packages to lure researchers from competitor companies. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, has personally been involved in recruiting efforts to ensure the company remains at the forefront of AI development.

As additional leadership changes unfold, Aparna Ramani will spearhead the MSL Infra team, while Robert Fergus continues to lead the FAIR research lab that Meta founded in 2014. Some key executives are expected to leave the company, notably Loredana Crisan, a vice president in the generative AI sector, who is reported to be moving to another tech firm.

Meta’s latest push to advance its AI capabilities has received attention due to its potential impact on the broader tech landscape. As the AI race intensifies, how well Meta adapts to these changes will be closely observed by industry insiders.