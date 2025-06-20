Meta Unveils New Oakley Smart Glasses with Enhanced Features

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Meta has officially launched its latest smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley, building upon a partnership that aims to deliver performance-oriented eyewear. The new models, named Oakley Meta HSTN, were revealed to the public amid anticipation and excitement on June 20, 2025.

The Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, pronounced “how-stuhn,” boast impressive features including double the battery life of previous Meta Ray-Bans and the ability to capture high-quality 3K video. These smart glasses are aimed at athletes and fans alike, with a limited-edition model priced at $499 set for preorder on July 11, 2025. A wider collection, starting at $399, is expected to launch later this summer.

Key features of the HSTN glasses include a front-facing camera, open-ear speakers, and built-in microphones that allow users to listen to music, take photos, and make calls. Meta’s AI can be accessed with voice commands, letting users inquire about weather conditions or initiate video recordings.

The glasses can last up to eight hours with typical usage and can charge to 50% in just 20 minutes. The charging case provided with the glasses extends total battery life up to 48 hours, offering portability for active users.

There are six frame and lens combinations available, including options like warm grey with ruby lenses and black with amethyst lenses. Prescription options are available for those who need them, with certain models featuring Oakley’s Prizm Lens technology, designed to enhance visibility in various weather conditions.

The Oakley Meta HSTN is set to be available in multiple regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and several countries in Europe and Australia, with additional releases in Mexico, India, and the United Arab Emirates planned later in the year. Alex Himel, Meta’s head of wearables, emphasized that this launch marks the company’s first step into the performance eyewear category.

With the rise of smart eyewear, the Oakley Meta HSTN aims to position itself uniquely among other tech products. Companies like Snap and Alphabet are also developing smart glasses, indicating a growing market. The success of prior models, including the Ray-Ban Meta, which sold over two million pairs, showcases the potential for future growth in this segment.