Meta Unveils Oakley Smart Glasses Targeting Athletes

Menlo Park, California – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the new Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses during the company’s Meta Connect annual event on Sept. 25, 2024. Aimed at athletes, these glasses are priced starting at $399 and represent a significant expansion for Meta’s collaboration with Luxottica.

The HSTN smart glasses, pronounced “how-stun,” boast Oakley’s PRIZM Lens technology designed to enhance visibility for outdoor sports under various weather conditions. They feature improved battery life and a better camera than the previous Ray-Ban Meta models, which start at $299.

Zuckerberg highlighted that the HSTN glasses will use artificial intelligence and a smartphone app to assist users with tasks like checking the weather or recording their sports activities. Unlike the current Ray-Ban designs, the Oakley glasses cater specifically to athletes.

In addition to multiple frame and lens color combinations, including gray with red lenses and a black version, a limited-edition model with gold accents will be available for preorder starting July 11 for $499. The standard versions will be released later this summer.

The launch of the Oakley Meta HSTN marks the first major move to expand beyond the Ray-Ban brand, which has seen success since its introduction in 2021. Reports indicate that Meta has sold over two million Ray-Ban smart glasses, fueling plans for the company to release more models under different brand partnerships, including potential releases linked with Prada.

The increase in competition in the smart glasses market is evident, with other major tech companies like Google and Snap also developing similar products. Google’s recent partnership announcements and Snap’s plans to release their sixth-generation AR glasses indicate a rapidly evolving landscape.

The HSTN smart glasses promise to reshape athletic performance by integrating cutting-edge technology into eyewear, creating exciting opportunities for both athletes and sports enthusiasts. The industry watches closely for the upcoming official launch on June 20.