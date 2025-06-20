Tech
Meta Unveils Oakley Smart Glasses Targeting Athletes
Menlo Park, California – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the new Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses during the company’s Meta Connect annual event on Sept. 25, 2024. Aimed at athletes, these glasses are priced starting at $399 and represent a significant expansion for Meta’s collaboration with Luxottica.
The HSTN smart glasses, pronounced “how-stun,” boast Oakley’s PRIZM Lens technology designed to enhance visibility for outdoor sports under various weather conditions. They feature improved battery life and a better camera than the previous Ray-Ban Meta models, which start at $299.
Zuckerberg highlighted that the HSTN glasses will use artificial intelligence and a smartphone app to assist users with tasks like checking the weather or recording their sports activities. Unlike the current Ray-Ban designs, the Oakley glasses cater specifically to athletes.
In addition to multiple frame and lens color combinations, including gray with red lenses and a black version, a limited-edition model with gold accents will be available for preorder starting July 11 for $499. The standard versions will be released later this summer.
The launch of the Oakley Meta HSTN marks the first major move to expand beyond the Ray-Ban brand, which has seen success since its introduction in 2021. Reports indicate that Meta has sold over two million Ray-Ban smart glasses, fueling plans for the company to release more models under different brand partnerships, including potential releases linked with Prada.
The increase in competition in the smart glasses market is evident, with other major tech companies like Google and Snap also developing similar products. Google’s recent partnership announcements and Snap’s plans to release their sixth-generation AR glasses indicate a rapidly evolving landscape.
The HSTN smart glasses promise to reshape athletic performance by integrating cutting-edge technology into eyewear, creating exciting opportunities for both athletes and sports enthusiasts. The industry watches closely for the upcoming official launch on June 20.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742