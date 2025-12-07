MetLife Stadium Hosts Key Matches in 2026 FIFA World Cup

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) — MetLife Stadium will host eight matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, kicking off with Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13, 2026. This tournament will be the first to feature 48 nations and will take place across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The schedule was released after the tournament’s official draw, which took place on December 5, 2025. Fans can look forward to five Group Stage matches at MetLife, as well as significant knockout stage games, including the final.

The first match scheduled at MetLife Stadium is a Group C match where Brazil will face Morocco at 6:00 p.m. ET. Following that, the stadium will host:

Match 17: France vs. Senegal on June 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Match 41: Norway vs. Senegal on June 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Match 56: Ecuador vs. Germany on June 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Match 67: Panama vs. England on June 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Additionally, the venue will host a Round of 32 match on June 30 at 5:00 p.m. ET, followed by a Round of 16 match on July 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET, and conclude with the final match on July 19 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the World Cup will soon be available through FIFA. The sales period, starting December 11 and ending January 13, 2026, will employ a Random Selection Draw method for buyers.

Alex Lasry, CEO of the NY/NJ host committee, expressed his excitement about the matchups: “We got every match that we wanted and were hoping for,” he stated. Lasry emphasized the thrill of having big matches and potential upsets, saying it creates engaging storylines for fans.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup represents a significant moment for soccer in the U.S., and MetLife Stadium will be at the forefront of this historic event.