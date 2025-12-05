D.C. Metro Area Braces for First Snowfall of the Season

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The D.C. metro area is preparing for its first widespread snowfall of the season early Friday morning. According to Storm Team4, snow is expected to begin falling between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., accumulating up to 2 inches in some areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the region, starting as early as 1 a.m. and ending around 4 p.m., although Storm Team4 anticipates that the advisory may be lifted earlier as the snowfall is expected to conclude by lunchtime for many locations.

Travelers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys, and authorities suggest using public transportation or working remotely if possible. In anticipation of the snow, various school districts in Virginia have already announced closures or delays for Friday.

Temperatures in the area are projected to be around 30 degrees, dipping nearly 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. By Friday afternoon and evening, conditions are expected to improve, making travel safer for evening holiday parties.

The District Snow Team plans to begin pretreating roads with brine at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by salting major roadways and elevated structures starting at midnight. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also initiated pretreatment measures on major roads.

Maryland‘s State Highway Administration confirmed that pretreatment activities are underway, and plows have been spotted on interstates. In Charles County, public works crews are working to prepare roads ahead of the storm.

While areas like Frederick and Washington County in Maryland may see little to no snow, lower Montgomery County is likely to experience more significant accumulation, impacting the morning commute for those residents.

If residents need assistance or if they observe someone in need of shelter, they are encouraged to contact local services or call 911 if there is immediate danger.