Entertainment
Metro Boomin Drops New Mixtape ‘A Futuristic Summa’ Featuring Star-Studded Lineup
Atlanta, GA — Metro Boomin released his highly anticipated mixtape, ‘A Futuristic Summa’, on Friday, August 1. The mixtape features 23 tracks and is hosted by renowned DJ and producer DJ Spinz. The first single dropped on YouTube on July 4.
Metro Boomin, a prominent figure in the hip-hop community, has collaborated with various artists for this project, including Dash and others. The mixtape aims to encourage listeners to enjoy music without the pressures of social media. “PUT THE PHONES DOWN TOO!!!!! DANCE AGAIN!! PARTY AGAIN!! HAVE FUN AGAIN!!!!” he tweeted on July 30, echoing similar sentiments from fellow artist Tyler, the Creator.
This year has been busy for Metro, as he has produced tracks for chart-topping albums, including The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ and Playboi Carti’s ‘MUSIC’. He also made a cameo in The Weeknd’s film adaptation of the album.
‘A Futuristic Summa’ follows the success of Metro and Future’s previous albums, ‘We Don’t Trust You’ and ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’, which garnered Grammy nominations. The single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar from the former album was also nominated for best rap song. Fans are eagerly anticipating the response to the new mixtape.
For more insights and updates on Metro Boomin’s work, listen to ‘A Futuristic Summa’ now.
