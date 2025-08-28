Entertainment
Metro Boomin Shares Emotional Tribute to Late Mother on Twitter
HOUSTON, Texas – February 13, 2025: Metro Boomin attended the Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Daikin Park. This event showcased his continued presence in the community, drawing attention to his recent emotional journey.
In 2022, Metro Boomin tragically lost his mother, Leslie Wayne. She died at the hands of her husband, deeply impacting the musician. Metro often credits her as his greatest inspiration, recalling how she would drive him from their home in St. Louis to Atlanta, allowing him to forge crucial connections in the music industry.
On the anniversary of her death last year, he took to Instagram to commemorate her memory. Recently, he expressed his sorrow on Twitter, sharing, ‘Would give anything and everything times 1000 to give my mom a hug and have a conversation,’ followed by a sad emoji. He added, ‘Feels like hell on earth,’ reflecting the depth of his loss and longing.
Despite 2024 Grammy nominations and success with his album Heroes & Villains, Metro acknowledges that success cannot replace the special bond he had with his mother. He released a mixtape in July that honored the era they shared, a tribute to his roots in Atlanta.
In honor of her legacy, Metro Boomin also donated to five nonprofits that aid women, a gesture that showcases his love for his mother and commitment to continuing her impact. It’s clear that Leslie Wayne’s influence remains a driving force in his life.
