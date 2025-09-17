Metro Detroit to Experience Extended Stretch of Warm, Dry Weather

DETROIT – Metro Detroit is set to enjoy a stretch of unseasonably warm and dry weather this week, with highs peaking in the low to mid-80s. Autum is just around the corner, but temperatures are expected to remain well above normal for the next several days.

The warm weather began over the weekend, with locals experiencing sunny days and mild evenings. Monday’s highs reached the lower 80s, following a morning of fog, and the clear skies continued into the evening.

Morning lows this week are expected to fall into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, ideal for early risers. Meteorologists recommend keeping an eye out for patchy fog in the mornings, which may linger into the daily commute.

As the week progresses, temperatures will continue to climb, with a peak forecast of 86 degrees expected on Thursday. This ongoing warmth will create excellent conditions for outdoor activities, though residents are advised to tend to their lawns and gardens, as the dry weather may stress plants.

The chance of rain returns this weekend, with a slight possibility of showers on Sunday as fall officially begins on the 22nd. Current forecasts suggest cooler temperatures for the start of next week, with highs dropping to the mid-70s.

Many locals are taking advantage of the beautiful September weather for tailgating and outdoor events, including the upcoming Lions game on Sunday. Fans are encouraged to stay hydrated and use sunscreen throughout the afternoon as temperatures are predicted to reach the upper 70s by game time.

The local 4Warn Weather app remains a reliable source for up-to-date weather information as well, available for download on all major platforms.