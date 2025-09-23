Metro Detroit Faces Rain as Fall Arrives

DETROIT, Mich. — As autumn begins in Metro Detroit, residents should prepare for a mix of sun and showers today. Meteorologists predict scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s, including a high of 79° in the city.

According to the latest forecast, winds will be gentle, blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. This weather shift signals the change of seasons, prompting many to grab their umbrellas as they head out.

As night falls, conditions will shift to partly to mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s. Detroit is expected to see a low of 63°, with light winds from the southwest at around 5 mph.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the forecast indicates mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will dip slightly to the low to mid 70s, with a projected high of 74° in Detroit.

For real-time updates, residents can connect with the 7 First Alert Meteorologists on social media.