Metro Detroit Faces Record Cold and Snow Threat This Weekend

DETROIT – Metro Detroit is bracing for a frigid weekend as record-low temperatures and potential snow loom on the horizon. The harsh winter weather is expected to start Friday, December 5, with temperatures dropping into the single digits.

Friday morning, the temperature dipped to 7 degrees, approaching the record low of 6 degrees set in 1974. Some areas in Washtenaw and Lenawee counties reported temperatures below zero. The wind chill made it feel even colder, with some areas experiencing wind chills reaching as low as 10 degrees below zero.

Parents are advised to keep their children warm while waiting for the bus, as frostbite can occur if skin is exposed to the cold air for too long. Weekend forecasts indicate a chance for snow beginning Friday night, with light accumulations expected into Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Metro Detroit may see a dusting of snow up to an inch. A more significant winter storm is anticipated next week, particularly on Tuesday, which may bring impactful snowfall. Forecasters warn that the weekend weather could change, and they will continue to adjust predictions as the storm approaches.

In addition to the potential for snow, temperatures are expected to remain below average through the week, with highs lingering in the mid-20s and a wintry mix possible by Wednesday.

Ashlee Baracy, an Emmy award-winning meteorologist known for her local weather updates, has urged residents to stay warm, especially as the community enters this cold period.