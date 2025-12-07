News
Metro Detroit Faces Record Cold and Snow Threat This Weekend
DETROIT – Metro Detroit is bracing for a frigid weekend as record-low temperatures and potential snow loom on the horizon. The harsh winter weather is expected to start Friday, December 5, with temperatures dropping into the single digits.
Friday morning, the temperature dipped to 7 degrees, approaching the record low of 6 degrees set in 1974. Some areas in Washtenaw and Lenawee counties reported temperatures below zero. The wind chill made it feel even colder, with some areas experiencing wind chills reaching as low as 10 degrees below zero.
Parents are advised to keep their children warm while waiting for the bus, as frostbite can occur if skin is exposed to the cold air for too long. Weekend forecasts indicate a chance for snow beginning Friday night, with light accumulations expected into Saturday.
On Saturday morning, Metro Detroit may see a dusting of snow up to an inch. A more significant winter storm is anticipated next week, particularly on Tuesday, which may bring impactful snowfall. Forecasters warn that the weekend weather could change, and they will continue to adjust predictions as the storm approaches.
In addition to the potential for snow, temperatures are expected to remain below average through the week, with highs lingering in the mid-20s and a wintry mix possible by Wednesday.
Ashlee Baracy, an Emmy award-winning meteorologist known for her local weather updates, has urged residents to stay warm, especially as the community enters this cold period.
Recent Posts
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu