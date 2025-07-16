News
Metro and Ferries Adjust Schedules Amid Weather Advisory
SEATTLE, WA – Seattle residents are urged to prepare for significant transit changes as a weather advisory goes into effect from noon Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Today’s sunrise at 5:26 a.m. marked the beginning of a day that will transition into milder weather following a high of 90 degrees on Sunday.
Metro buses are operational, and during this busy summer season, Washington State Ferries (WSF) has resumed service on its Triangle Route, utilizing the M/V Kittitas, M/V Cathlamet, and M/V Issaquah for three-boat service.
The Water Taxi has also adjusted its schedule, with later runs slated for Friday and Saturday nights, along with weekday services during Mariners home games and other special events.
Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) has announced three weeks of major nighttime road work beginning Wednesday, affecting 16th SW in White Center. Additionally, work on the Admiral Bridge has shifted traffic lanes to the south side.
Residents should be aware of upcoming parking restrictions related to events on Saturday, July 19. The city warns of towing on California SW from Admiral to Edmunds, urging drivers to heed posted signs. Alterations to bus routes will also take place.
Meanwhile, an unexpected whale sighting delayed the Water Taxi around 8:35 a.m. earlier today, with onlookers gathering at Marination dock to catch a glimpse of the majestic creature.
City officials encourage anyone witnessing traffic issues or other problems on roads and waterways to report them via the hotline at 206-293-6302.
