Metro Reveals New 8000-Series Rail Fleet Design After Public Vote

WASHINGTON — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced the winning design for its new 8000-series rail fleet on Tuesday, following a public vote that drew over 20,000 participants. The voting, which closed last Friday, selected Option 3 as the new livery design.

“While the exterior design of the new 8000-series fleet pays homage to Metro’s past, the interior is all about the future,” said Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. He emphasized that this upgraded rail fleet will enhance the customer experience.

The 8000-series rail cars are expected to begin pilot service in late 2027. They will feature wider aisles, advanced digital signage, and dynamic wayfinding systems, all representing a significant upgrade from the current fleet. Additionally, the cars are designed to accommodate wheelchairs, scooters, bicycles, and provide more seating.

Metro Board of Directors Chair Valerie Santos remarked that the new fleet aligns with the region’s need for modern transit infrastructure and will also deliver cost savings for the agency. “Our region deserves a modern rail system, and the new 8000 series fleet will be instrumental in offering safe, frequent, and reliable service,” said Santos.

The project has identified $21 million in cost savings, which will be reinvested into the capital program. This design selection is part of a broader branding refresh for Metro, which also includes updated logos and illustrations reflecting the transit system’s heritage.

The agency underscored the importance of customer feedback during the design selection process for what officials describe as the “fleet of the future.” Currently, Metro operates 1000-series cars that date back to the system’s opening in 1976, with newer series added as the system expanded across the Washington metropolitan area.