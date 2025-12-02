Metropolitan Museum Unveils Grand Christmas Tree and Creche

New York City, NY – A stunning Christmas tree and Neapolitan Baroque creche are now on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The festive decoration was unveiled on Monday, December 1, 2025, continuing the museum’s cherished holiday tradition.

The centerpiece, a twenty-foot blue spruce, shines brightly in the museum’s main hall. It stands majestically over an eighteenth-century Nativity scene that features an array of intricately crafted figures. This year’s display showcases a multicultural depiction of life in a Mediterranean harbor town.

Angels, robed in silk, hover gracefully above the creche, adding a heavenly touch to the scene. The blend of artistic craftsmanship and cultural representation draws visitors from across the city and beyond, capturing the spirit of the holiday season.

John Angelillo of UPI captured the magic of the display, bringing attention to both the stunning tree and the ornate creche. As the holiday season approaches, the Met invites visitors to immerse themselves in this vibrant celebration of art and faith.

The annual presentation of the Christmas tree has become a hallmark of the museum’s winter festivities, reflecting its commitment to traditions that honor the cultural diversity of the community.