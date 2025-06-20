Mets Adjust Roster as Tidwell Starts Against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The New York Mets have made a last-minute adjustment to their rotation ahead of tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Blade Tidwell is set to start after an unexpected shift in the lineup due to injuries. Originally, the Mets had other plans, but Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, forcing the team to adapt.

Tidwell, 23, will be making his second appearance for the Mets. His first outing did not go well; he allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings during a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 4. Since then, Tidwell has been working on improving his performance in the minor leagues, where he has a 4.58 ERA over 35 1/3 innings.

In a corresponding move, the Mets optioned Justin Hagenman to Triple-A Syracuse. Hagenman had a solid outing against the Atlanta Braves, not allowing any runs in 2 2/3 innings. As the Mets prepare for this critical stretch of games, they hope that Tidwell can build on his recent minor league success.

The Mets are currently facing the Phillies tied for first place in the NL East after losing six straight games. Their recent struggles have put pressure on the pitching staff, especially with Megill joining Kodai Senga on the injured list and both Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea still recovering from their respective injuries.

On the offensive side, the Mets will look for key hitters like Francisco Lindor to step up. Lindor has struggled recently, going hitless in his last four games. The Mets’ batting lineup has not performed well in their last series, making their matchups against top pitchers like Zack Wheeler even more daunting.

As the series against Philadelphia kicks off, the Mets need to find their rhythm quickly, or risk being left behind in a tight race for the division title.