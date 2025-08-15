Sports
Mets Aim to End Losing Streak Against Hot Mariners
FLUSHING, N.Y. — The New York Mets are struggling as they prepare to face the Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mets have had a tumultuous August, starting with a fourth consecutive loss, followed by a win, then a staggering seven-game losing streak, a single win, and now two more losses.
Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners are riding high, winning nine out of their first ten games this month. Cal Raleigh leads Major League Baseball in home runs, and the Mariners sit near the top of the American League West standings.
The weekend series is set to begin on Friday. The matchup will feature stellar pitching, with Luis Castillo starting for Seattle and Sean Manaea for New York. Saturday’s game will see Bryan Woo face Nolan McLean, while George Kirby will pitch against Clay Holmes on Sunday.
This series is particularly important for the Mets, who had a brief glimmer of hope against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, when they jumped to a 6-0 lead but ultimately lost 11-6. Issues in both starting and relief pitching have plagued New York, leading them to surrender leads of varying sizes this week.
Key players for the Mets have faced struggles as well. Juan Soto is hitting .243 at home, compared to .261 on the road. Pete Alonso has not found his stride, while Francisco Lindor’s performance has also dipped, batting just .188 over his last 23 games before a recent three-hit game.
On the other side, the Mariners boast a strong pitching lineup, with Castillo, Woo, and Kirby all showcasing impressive stats this season. The Sunday game is designated as the “MLB Little League Classic,” which adds to the excitement as these two teams face off.
As the Mariners look to maintain their momentum, the Mets aim to turn things around and snap their losing streak. It’s set to be a captivating series at Citi Field.
Recent Posts
- Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Independence Day with Family Milestones
- WWE NXT Recap: Nia Jax Outlasts Lash Legend in Wild Match
- NBC to Air Special Celebrating Final Downton Abbey Film
- Miley Cyrus Celebrates ‘We Can’t Stop’ Over One Billion YouTube Views
- Flo Rida Joins Country Music Scene with New Collaboration
- MLB DFS Preview: Pitching Strategies and Lineup Insights for August 15
- Brewers Gain Extra Year of Control with Andrew Vaughn’s Success
- Reese Witherspoon Reflects on Balancing Kids and Hollywood Career
- Tennessee Titans Backup Quarterback Situation Raises Concerns After Preseason Loss
- Chris Hemsworth Struggles to Learn Drums for Ed Sheeran Concert
- Indiana Fever Sign Odyssey Sims to Address Injuries Ahead of Key Game
- Mariners’ Luis Castillo Deserves More Recognition for Stellar Season
- John Daly II Advances to Quarterfinals of U.S. Amateur Championship
- Titans Hold Out Key Veterans Against Falcons Tonight
- Phillies Look to Bounce Back with Wheeler on the Mound Against Nationals
- Perfect Match Season 3 Finale Crowns Winners and Reveals Relationship Statuses
- Local Musicians Rally to Support Texas Hill Country Flood Recovery
- Indiana Fever Host Washington Mystics in Crucial WNBA Matchup
- Aces Surge Late in WNBA Season as Playoffs Approach
- Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level This Year, Boosting Homebuyer Confidence