Mets Aim to End Losing Streak Against Hot Mariners

FLUSHING, N.Y. — The New York Mets are struggling as they prepare to face the Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mets have had a tumultuous August, starting with a fourth consecutive loss, followed by a win, then a staggering seven-game losing streak, a single win, and now two more losses.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners are riding high, winning nine out of their first ten games this month. Cal Raleigh leads Major League Baseball in home runs, and the Mariners sit near the top of the American League West standings.

The weekend series is set to begin on Friday. The matchup will feature stellar pitching, with Luis Castillo starting for Seattle and Sean Manaea for New York. Saturday’s game will see Bryan Woo face Nolan McLean, while George Kirby will pitch against Clay Holmes on Sunday.

This series is particularly important for the Mets, who had a brief glimmer of hope against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, when they jumped to a 6-0 lead but ultimately lost 11-6. Issues in both starting and relief pitching have plagued New York, leading them to surrender leads of varying sizes this week.

Key players for the Mets have faced struggles as well. Juan Soto is hitting .243 at home, compared to .261 on the road. Pete Alonso has not found his stride, while Francisco Lindor’s performance has also dipped, batting just .188 over his last 23 games before a recent three-hit game.

On the other side, the Mariners boast a strong pitching lineup, with Castillo, Woo, and Kirby all showcasing impressive stats this season. The Sunday game is designated as the “MLB Little League Classic,” which adds to the excitement as these two teams face off.

As the Mariners look to maintain their momentum, the Mets aim to turn things around and snap their losing streak. It’s set to be a captivating series at Citi Field.