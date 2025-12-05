Mets Aim to Re-Sign Alonso or Díaz After Busy Offseason Moves

NEW YORK, NY — As Major League Baseball’s offseason progresses, the New York Mets are under pressure to make significant moves after a disappointing 2025 season. With the impending winter meetings approaching, key decisions loom over the futures of star players Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz, both of whom are now free agents.

The Mets made headlines early this offseason by trading long-time outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for second baseman Marcus Semien. This move signals a shift in their roster strategy as they seek to improve after missing the playoffs last year.

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports predicts that the Mets will re-sign one of their two star players, but emphasizes it’s not a certainty. ‘The club needs a major vibe shift after their disappointing 2025 season, and that process is already underway,’ Axisa noted. He believes a reunion with Díaz is more likely than with Alonso, especially after the Mets signed relief pitcher Devin Williams to bolster their bullpen.

In 2025, Alonso, who played all 162 games, hit 38 home runs and recorded 126 RBIs, while posting a slash line of .272/.347/.524. In contrast, Díaz excelled as a closer, finishing the season with a 1.63 ERA in 62 games, securing 28 saves, and blowing just three saves throughout the campaign.

The Mets are aiming to return to World Series contention, making it crucial for them to retain at least one of these key players. ‘Keeping either Alonso or Díaz is vital to our playoff ambitions,’ a Mets executive commented.

As the offseason continues, the suspense around the Mets’ next steps remains high, with both players expected to command lucrative contracts. With other free agents in play, it will be interesting to see how the Mets handle these negotiations while addressing other roster needs.