Sports
Mets Aim for Sweep Against Orioles in Doubleheader Matchup
BALTIMORE, Md. — The New York Mets are set to face the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of their doubleheader on July 10, 2025, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM ET.
The Mets (53-39) come into this game looking to continue their momentum after winning the first game of the series 7-6 on July 8. David Peterson is expected to pitch for the Mets, boasting a 6-4 record and a 3.18 ERA this season. On the other hand, the Orioles (40-50) will start Tomoyuki Sugano, who holds a 6-5 record with a 4.44 ERA.
Having gone 6-4 in their last ten games, the Orioles have shown signs of improvement despite their overall struggling record. Cedric Mullins has been a standout player for Baltimore, contributing with 13 home runs and a .263 batting average. Meanwhile, the Mets have been strong offensively, ranking fourth in the National League with 121 home runs this season.
Injuries have affected both teams. Notable absences for the Orioles include Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle, as both are sidelined. The Mets are also dealing with injuries, having multiple players on the injured list, including Starling Marte and Tylor Megill.
This matchup is particularly significant as the Mets aim to tighten their grip on the first place in the NL East while the Orioles hope to gain ground in the AL East standings. ESPN Analytics gives the Mets a 55.2% chance of winning, but the Orioles will look to leverage their home-field advantage.
Fans can catch the action live on ESPN as the Mets attempt to secure a series victory in Baltimore.
