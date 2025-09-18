Mets’ Alonso Delivers Walk-Off Hit Amid Tumultuous Season

PHILADELPHIA — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso turned up the excitement on Sunday by hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Texas Rangers. With the Mets mired in an eight-game losing streak, Alonso’s swing provided a much-needed victory at Citi Field.

Alonso’s homer marked the team’s first win since September 5. The crowd erupted with joy as the superstar rounded the bases, expressing his excitement simply with the word, “Sick,” according to .com.

This walk-off was particularly significant for Alonso, as it broke a tie with several players for the most walk-off home runs in Mets history. Despite the personal accolade, it was the team’s success that mattered most. The Mets (77-73) hold a 1.5 game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the wild card race.

“We need them all at this point,” Alonso stated after the game. He emphasized the importance of securing wins as the season winds down, saying, “We’ve just got to do the best we can to stack ’em.”

With the stakes raised, every game counts as the Mets head into the final stretch of the regular season.