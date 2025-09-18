Sports
Mets’ Alonso Delivers Walk-Off Hit Amid Tumultuous Season
PHILADELPHIA — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso turned up the excitement on Sunday by hitting a walk-off three-run home run against the Texas Rangers. With the Mets mired in an eight-game losing streak, Alonso’s swing provided a much-needed victory at Citi Field.
Alonso’s homer marked the team’s first win since September 5. The crowd erupted with joy as the superstar rounded the bases, expressing his excitement simply with the word, “Sick,” according to .com.
This walk-off was particularly significant for Alonso, as it broke a tie with several players for the most walk-off home runs in Mets history. Despite the personal accolade, it was the team’s success that mattered most. The Mets (77-73) hold a 1.5 game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the wild card race.
“We need them all at this point,” Alonso stated after the game. He emphasized the importance of securing wins as the season winds down, saying, “We’ve just got to do the best we can to stack ’em.”
With the stakes raised, every game counts as the Mets head into the final stretch of the regular season.
Recent Posts
- Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Outside U.S. Capitol
- Jessica Pegula Overcomes Back Spasms with Crunches at US Open
- Dodgers’ Tanner Scott Struggles in Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
- Gerard Way Teases New Band The Mock-Ups with Future Release
- Guest Dies After Riding Epic Universe Coaster in Orlando
- Loïs Boisson Advances at Seoul Tournament, Eyes WTA Ranking Boost
- Dodgers Consider Shohei Ohtani as Relief Pitcher Amid Bullpen Struggles
- Golden State Valkyries Relocate Playoff Game to San Jose
- Dying Light: The Beast Launches Early with New Gameplay Features
- Warriors Stuck in Offseason Purgatory Over Kuminga Standoff
- Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design
- Breanna Stewart’s Injury Looms Over Liberty in Game 2 Loss
- Marcia Cross Named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Watchdog Group
- Lorde Launches ‘Ultrasound’ Tour in Austin With Packed Show
- Keaton Speaks on Gun Violence at IRE Gala Following Kirk’s Death
- Tucker Carlson Calls Political Reactions to Charlie Kirk’s Death ‘Disgusting’
- Calexico Store Faces Closure After Drug Violations Found
- Experts Discuss Rule of Law Under Trump Administration
- Trump and Sons Blame Left for Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
- Cro-Mags’ Flanagan Calls Out Bands for Tour Snubs