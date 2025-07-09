Mets’ Alonso to Skip Home Run Derby, Eyes Future Participation

ATLANTA, Ga. — New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will not participate in the upcoming Home Run Derby, marking the first time in his career he will skip the event. The Derby is set for Monday, July 14, at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.

Alonso, who has won the Derby twice, made the announcement after being named to his fifth career All-Star Game on Sunday night. He expressed a desire to fully enjoy the All-Star festivities without the pressure of competing in the Derby.

“I want to fully be able to enjoy the festivities,” Alonso said. “That’s really what it boils down to. As fun as it is, for me, it’s not necessarily the work or the swings. It’s more the adrenaline spikes up and down. So having that Monday off… I’m really excited to have those days off.”

The 30-year-old has participated in the last five Home Run Derbies, winning in 2019 and 2021. The Derby was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite his decision to sit out this year, Alonso hinted at a possible return in the future.

“I definitely will do [the Derby] again. It doesn’t mean no forever,” he said. “If an All-Star Game happens at Citi Field or at another park that I love to hit at, like Fenway or Wrigley, for sure.”

Entering the All-Star break, Alonso is hitting .287 with 20 home runs this season, bringing his career total to 246 homers. He is just six home runs away from tying Darryl Strawberry for the most in Mets franchise history. The Mets are scheduled to close out the first half of the season with two three-game series on the road.