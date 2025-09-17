Mets’ Alvarez Draws Criticism for Childish On-Field Antics

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The New York Mets faced a tough loss on Tuesday, down 9-2 against the Philadelphia Phillies and on the brink of their fourth consecutive defeat. In the bottom of the ninth inning, with two outs, Francisco Alvarez doubled, only to celebrate with a hand-jive skit from second base.

The moment drew attention not for its creativity, but rather for its perceived childishness, with many fans and commentators questioning the appropriateness of such antics in a professional game. Alvarez’s actions, which are a part of the team’s customary on-base celebration, seemed out of sync given the game circumstances.

Despite the criticism, Alvarez and his teammates remain unfazed by the backlash. According to them, the skits are a way to maintain team spirit and fun, regardless of the current scoreboard. However, observers noted that the display strayed from the seriousness expected in a competitive environment.

LeBron James, watching from afar, commented on the need for professionalism during games, emphasizing that athletes must strike a balance between playing well and having fun.

As the Mets continue their season, fans hope the team’s focus can shift back to winning rather than celebratory antics.