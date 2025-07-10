Mets Battle Orioles in Intense Extra-Inning Showdown

BALTIMORE, MD — The New York Mets defeated the Baltimore Orioles in an exciting finish at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, winning 6-5 in ten innings on July 9, 2025. Pete Alonso led the charge for the Mets with a pivotal home run that propelled the team to victory.

Alonso’s homer was part of a thrilling contest that saw both teams exchanging leads before the Mets secured the win. Francisco Lindor also contributed significantly with a home run, bolstering New York’s offense.

Clay Holmes took the mound for the Mets, with Brandon Young pitching for the Orioles. Holmes was sharp, sending several batters back to the dugout, while Young put forth a commendable effort despite the team’s struggles this season.

The Mets’ win improved their record to 53-39, keeping them in the hunt for the National League East title, just half a game behind the Philadelphia Phillies. The victory also marked a positive turnaround for the team after a challenging road stretch, as they aim to maintain momentum ahead of the All-Star break.

The Orioles, despite the loss, are showing signs of improvement. They have been on a slight upswing, recently winning three straight games before this match. Still, Baltimore currently holds a record of 40-50, trailing 12.5 games behind in the American League East.

Attendance for the game was reported at 35,200, with fans witnessing a game that went on for three hours and nine minutes. The match showcased the competitive spirit of both teams as they prepare for the remainder of the season.