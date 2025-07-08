Mets Battle Orioles in Key MLB Matchup at Camden Yards

Baltimore, Maryland — The New York Mets will face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Camden Yards. The game is scheduled to start at 6:35 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action live on SNY or stream it on MLB.TV.

This match comes at a critical time for both teams. The Mets have been working on a winning streak, looking to maintain momentum after recent victories against the Yankees. They currently hold a record of 6-4, with an average of 5.6 runs per game and a total of 15 home runs this season.

On the mound for the Mets will be Clay Holmes, who hopes to secure a win following a series of successful outings. The Orioles, however, are not to be underestimated, boasting their own strengths and a record of 5-5 this season. With an ERA of 6.00, they aim to turn the tide in their favor.

Recent reports highlight Mets pitcher Kodai Senga‘s potential return to the rotation next weekend, having completed a minor league rehabilitation stint after a hamstring injury. Manager Carlos Mendoza expressed hope for Senga’s return, signaling his importance to the team. “He’s a big part of this team,” Mendoza said, emphasizing the impact of Senga’s performance.

Meanwhile, the Orioles will rely on their home crowd to gain an advantage at Camden Yards. This matchup is expected to be closely contested, especially with both teams looking to improve their standings before the All-Star break.

As the teams prepare for their duel, fans can look forward to what promises to be an exciting game between the Mets and the Orioles.