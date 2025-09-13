Sports
Mets Bet on Young Pitchers Amid Playoff Push
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets are taking a significant risk as they near the end of the season. With their playoff hopes on the line, the team has decided to rely on three young pitchers, after Jonah Tong‘s difficult outing against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 12, 2025. Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean are stepping in, marking a key moment in their roster’s $340 million investment.
The Mets are in a challenging position, having lost six straight games. Their hopes for a postseason appearance may rest on these rookie pitchers. Tong’s last start was marked by disaster, as he allowed six runs in just two outs during the first inning of an 8-3 loss to the Rangers.
Manager Carlos Mendoza pulled Tong after only 40 pitches, receiving mixed reactions from the crowd at Citi Field, who had come eager to watch the young prospect. Mendoza’s decision reflects the urgency of the situation as the team battles for playoff contention.
Sproat and McLean both have limited big league experience, with a combined total of eight major league starts. Their performances could greatly influence the direction of the Mets’ season as they face off against strong opponents.
The mounting pressure is evident, as frustrations boiled over when Jeff McNeil was ejected for arguing a called strike during the game against the Rangers. McNeil believed a pitch thrown by notable pitcher Jacob deGrom was low, prompting him to express his displeasure to home-plate umpire Scott Barry.
As the Mets move forward, the focus will be on these young arms as they attempt to navigate the challenges of major league baseball amidst the weight of their team’s postseason aspirations.
