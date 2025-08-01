Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline

NEW YORK — As August begins, Carlos Mendoza has a revamped bullpen aimed at helping the Mets reach their postseason goals. Ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, the team’s front office added left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto, righties Tyler Rogers and Ryan Helsley, and center fielder Cedric Mullins.

Mullins joined the Mets just three hours before their game against the Giants at Citi Field, although he was not in the lineup for that night. The new players will make their debut as the Mets face the Giants at 7:10 p.m. on Friday.

The Mets enter this series with a three-game losing streak after being swept by the Padres in San Diego. Last weekend, they had swept the Giants as part of a seven-game winning streak. Friday’s matchup features a pitching rematch, with David Peterson starting for the Mets. Peterson has a record of 7-4 and an ERA of 2.83 this season, coming off a strong performance against the Giants where he allowed only one earned run in six innings.

In the week leading up to the trade deadline, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns stressed the need to improve the bullpen due to injuries to key players. A.J. Minter, Danny Young, Max Kranick, and Dedniel Nuñez are all out for the season. Consequently, pitchers like Edwin Diaz and Reed Garrett faced heavy workloads.

To address this, the Mets acquired quality relief options. Ahead of the Thursday deadline, they added Tyler Rogers from the Giants and Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals, trading away Jose Butto and several prospects. Earlier, Gregory Soto was obtained from the Orioles.

Adding Mullins was significant for the Mets, providing them a talented defender who can bolster their offense. Despite a .229 batting average, Mullins has tallied 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases this season. He previously enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2021, achieving a Silver Slugger award.

Stearns expressed satisfaction with the current arrangement in center field, hinting at potential improvements. The Mets had evaluated deals for outfielders like Luis Robert Jr. from the White Sox, but discussions did not materialize.

With these roster changes, the Mets hope to strengthen their push for a playoff berth. Stearns noted the importance of a well-rounded team, stating, “We are going to explore areas of upgrades.”

The culmination of trades leading to the deadline reflects the Mets’ commitment to enhance their performance as they proceed into the season’s final stretch.