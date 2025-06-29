Mets’ Canning Undergoes Surgery, Out for Season After Injury

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — New York Mets pitcher Griffin Canning underwent surgery on Friday to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon, effectively ending his season and possibly sidelining him for part of 2026.

Canning suffered the injury during Thursday night’s 4-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves while attempting to field a ground ball. The 29-year-old right-hander signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Mets during the offseason and had a solid performance, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.77 ERA across 16 starts.

“He is a guy that had a hard year last year and put in a lot of work in the offseason,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said prior to the announcement. “He was pretty consistent for us.”

Last year, Canning struggled with the Los Angeles Angels, finishing with a 6-13 record and a 5.19 ERA. His improvement this season has been significant, as he took constructive feedback and executed it effectively.

In a corresponding roster move, third baseman Mark Vientos was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Left-handed reliever Colin Poche’s contract was also selected from Triple-A Syracuse, while right-hander Blake Tidwell was recalled to take Canning’s spot in the rotation.

“Mauricio can provide some versatility, and I like the way he has been playing for us of late,” Mendoza added regarding rookie infielder Ronny Mauricio, who remains with the team. “We feel there are going to be enough at-bats for him here to keep him on the roster.”

With Canning’s surgery, the Mets will look to navigate the rest of the season with key roster adjustments as they seek to stay competitive.