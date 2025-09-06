Sports
Mets Closer Edwin Diaz Faces Big Decision on Contract
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets made key additions to their bullpen at the trade deadline, acquiring Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers, and Gregory Soto. However, none of these additions are expected to challenge Edwin Diaz, the team’s standout closer.
This season, Diaz has been exceptional, earning his third career All-Star selection with a 1.87 ERA and 25 saves. His performance raises significant questions about his future with the Mets, particularly regarding his upcoming contract opt-out.
Diaz has two years remaining on a $37 million deal. With his outstanding statistics, including a 4.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, he is likely to enter free agency unless the Mets decide to re-sign him before he opts out. ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted, “Diaz will opt out of his contract, unless he re-ups first.”
The Mets’ new bullpen acquisitions may have been strategized with Diaz’s potential departure in mind. However, both Rogers and Helsley also have expiring contracts at the end of the season, leaving questions about their future roles.
Currently in his sixth season with the Mets, Diaz ranks third on the franchise’s all-time saves list, only 19 saves behind Armando Benitez. A new contract could help him surpass Benitez, but he will need to contend with John Franco‘s record of 276 career saves, which remains daunting.
As the season progresses, Diaz’s performance could shape not only his future but also the Mets’ strategy moving forward.
