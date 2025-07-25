Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline

ARLINGTON, Texas – As the July 31 trade deadline approaches, the New York Mets are weighing their options and eyeing potential trades. A reunion with former top prospect Mike Vasil, now with the Chicago White Sox, has emerged as a possibility.

The Mets are in a favorable position thanks to a strong farm system, which features numerous top prospects, especially right-handed pitchers like Brandon Sproat, Nolan McLean, and Jonah Tong. This depth could allow President of Baseball Operations David Stearns the flexibility to make impactful trades.

Vasil, once the Mets’ No. 11 prospect, was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft. He has since become a valuable part of the White Sox bullpen, boasting a 2.53 ERA and 47 strikeouts over 64 innings this season. His success has rekindled interest from the Mets as they address their bullpen needs.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Mets may consider reacquiring Vasil, along with Chicago outfielder Luis Robert Jr., to strengthen their roster ahead of the playoffs. Discussion around Bader, who played for the Mets last year, has also surfaced, highlighting the Mets’ pursuit of center field defense.

While Vasil’s return is still speculative, the Mets are eager to bolster their pitching staff and might leverage their deep pool of prospects to facilitate a trade. As the deadline approaches, the Mets are focused on making significant moves to improve their chances.