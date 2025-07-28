Sports
Mets Consider Trading Mark Vientos as Deadline Approaches
NEW YORK, NY — The New York Mets are looking to strengthen their roster as they lead the National League East by 1.5 games over the Philadelphia Phillies. With the trade deadline approaching, the team is reportedly open to discussions about infielder Mark Vientos, according to multiple sources.
Despite his potential, Vientos is seen as expendable by the Mets due to his struggles this season. After a breakout year in 2024, where he hit 27 home runs and achieved an OPS of .837, Vientos has struggled in 2025. In 73 games, his batting average is just .226, along with six home runs, raising questions about his future with the club.
Teams such as the Chicago White Sox and the Arizona Diamondbacks have expressed interest in Vientos. The White Sox are reportedly willing to include center fielder Luis Robert in a deal, but it’s unclear if that would be a one-for-one trade. Many teams could view Vientos as a low-risk investment due to his potential and team control until 2029.
Vientos’ increased competition from younger infielder talent, such as Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio, has also contributed to his current situation. Both players have showcased their skills, creating a crowded infield for the Mets. As the team seeks relief pitching and possibly a center fielder, Vientos could be the key piece in a trade.
While the Mets are in a strong position in the standings and are riding a seven-game winning streak, they face the dilemma of whether to keep a player who has seen both highs and lows in his career. The decision may ultimately come down to what deal the Mets can secure before the deadline.
As discussions continue, Vientos remains a focal point in trade conversations and a player to watch as the deadline nears.
