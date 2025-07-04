Mets’ Edwin Díaz Shines Amid Team Struggles in Doubleheader Victory

NEW YORK, NY — Edwin Díaz shone on the mound for the New York Mets, securing a save during the second game of a doubleheader at Citi Field. After not pitching for six days, Díaz stepped up to help his struggling team by closing out the final four outs of the game.

Despite the Mets’ ongoing difficulties this season, Díaz continues to be a reliable reliever. In his last 22 games, he has only allowed one run, giving up 10 hits and six walks while striking out 31 batters. “I know I hadn’t pitched in a week, but I’ve learned how to keep my body ready,” Díaz remarked after the game. “It’s been hard not pitching much because I want to win, and I know if I come in, we have a good chance to win the game.”

The Mets’ bullpen showcased its strength during the nightcap, throwing 4 ²/₃ shutout innings, including a strong start from Huascar Brazobán. Meanwhile, Sean Manaea, recovering from a bone chip in his left elbow, made his first rehab start for Double-A Binghamton. He pitched three-plus innings, giving up three runs on six hits, alongside a walk and three strikeouts.

Manaea had originally aimed to pitch on Tuesday but had his start pushed back due to a rainout. Coach Mendoza advised that Manaea wouldn’t be called up immediately, likely requiring at least one more minor-league start or a simulated game before returning to the majors.

The Mets are also tracking the recovery of Kodai Senga, who is overcoming a right hamstring strain. He had a successful bullpen session earlier this week. “No news is good news,” Mendoza commented about Senga’s progress.

Further complications arose for Binghamton due to the rainout, which delayed Jesse Winker’s recovery timeline from a right oblique strain. Winker hit a homer for Binghamton and is scheduled to play again Thursday. On the flip side, Brooks Raley, returning from Tommy John surgery, had another successful outing, pitching a scoreless inning in his latest rehab game.

The Mets also called up right-handed pitcher Austin Warren as their 27th man for the doubleheader. Before the second game, fans enjoyed a tribute video honoring pitcher José Quintana, who acknowledged the crowd’s cheers.

In other news, Juan Soto stole his 10th base of the season during the game, marking his 85th appearance this year with hopes of surpassing his career-high of 12 stolen bases.