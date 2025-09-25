Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets took a crucial step toward the postseason with a 6-1 win over their rivals on Thursday afternoon. Jonah Tong pitched five solid innings to earn the victory, helping the Mets solidify their place in the race for the final National League playoff spot.

With the victory, the Mets lengthened their lead over the idle Miami Marlins by two games for the third wild card and are just four games behind the San Diego Padres for the second wild card. Pete Alonso homered for the fourth straight game and collected his 100th RBI, marking a significant individual milestone.

Tong, who had a rough outing last week, rebounded well by allowing just one unearned run on four hits and striking out eight batters. After a third-inning sacrifice fly by Luis Arráez, Tong quickly retired the last eight batters he faced, cementing his status as a rising star on the team.

Alonso’s bat was impactful early, as he hit a home run in the first inning. Brandon Nimmo followed suit with a 389-foot homer later in the game, tying his career-high of 24 home runs.

Randy Vásquez, starting for the opposition, struggled and allowed four runs in just 2 1/3 innings, contributing to his team’s defeat. For the Mets, this victory represents their first series win since early September.

Tong’s performance is noteworthy; he is the first Mets pitcher under 22 years old to strike out at least eight batters in a game since Noah Syndergaard in 2015, showcasing his potential for a bright future.

The Mets face another challenge as they prepare for their next matchup. Right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg will start against the Padres on Friday, putting the Mets in a prime position to continue their playoff chase.