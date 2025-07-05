Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller

PITTSBURGH — The New York Mets have expressed interest in trading for Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, as reported by Jim Bowden of The Athletic. This comes after the Chicago Cubs also showed interest in the young pitcher. Keller has impressed with a strong performance lately, sporting a 3.64 ERA over 106.1 innings this season.

Keller’s trade value appears to have risen significantly after his recent outings, including a five-start stretch where he posted a remarkable 2.40 ERA over 30 innings. Notably, he held the Mets to just one run across 5.1 innings during their matchup on June 27, contributing to a 9-1 victory for Pittsburgh.

However, the Mets are experiencing a rough season with several injuries affecting their pitching rotation. Key players like Griffin Canning and Kodai Senga are on the injured list, leading New York to explore trade options as they aim for a National League East Division title.

Adding Keller would likely help the Mets strengthen their rotation as they head into the second half of the season. Despite sitting in the last place in the NL Central, the Pirates have recently won six of their last seven games, making the future of Keller’s availability uncertain.

Trader sources indicate that Keller’s likelihood of being moved could be as high as 70 percent, but with Pittsburgh’s recent success, the team may reconsider its strategy. Keller, 29, signed a five-year, $77 million extension last year and is currently owed $15.4 million in 2025 and an additional $54.5 million through 2028.

Faced with limited options, the Pirates could opt to trade Keller in pursuit of acquiring young offensive talent. “There seems to be a line of thinking where if they can get that money off the payroll, it can be used to acquire a hitter,” a source said.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches, teams are keenly watching Keller’s situation. While the Mets are interested, many teams recognize his skills and may also put together competitive offers, making the trade speculation more exciting.

It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold, but Keller’s combination of talent and an attractive contract will undoubtedly make him a sought-after player this season.