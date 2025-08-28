Sports
Mets Face Off Against Phillies in Critical Matchup Tonight
QUEENS, New York — The New York Mets will host the Philadelphia Phillies tonight, August 27, 2025, at Citi Field. The game begins at 7:10 p.m. ET and is crucial for both teams as they battle for the top spot in the National League East.
After defeating the Phillies 13-3 in the series opener, the Mets aim to continue their momentum. Star player Pete Alonso contributed to the win by hitting four times in the game on Tuesday. He currently has 29 home runs and is key to the team’s offense.
On the mound for the Mets will be Nolan McLean, who has a strong record of 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 15 strikeouts this season. McLean’s performance will be vital as the Mets look to extend their winning streak at home, where they currently have a record of 43-24.
The Phillies will counter with pitcher Taijuan Walker, who holds a 4-6 record and a 3.44 ERA. Walker’s ability to minimize the Mets’ scoring opportunities will be essential for Philadelphia as they strive to bounce back from their recent loss.
The game is the ninth matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Mets holding a 6-2 advantage in the series so far. This continues to build the rivalry, making the stakes even higher for both clubs.
Fans can watch the game on SNY, NBC Sports Philadelphia, or stream it on TBS and MLB.TV. This matchup promises intense action as both teams eye the postseason and fight for playoff positioning.
