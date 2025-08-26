Sports
Mets Face Crucial Series Against Phillies Amidst playoff Hopes
NEW YORK — The New York Mets‘ most critical series of the season begins Monday as they host the Philadelphia Phillies. With the Mets sitting seven games behind in the National League East, a sweep is vital for any chance at the division title.
Historically, the Mets have faced challenges against left-handed pitchers, a theme that shows little sign of changing this year. Only four teams have a larger gap in performance against lefties compared to righties than the Mets. So far this season, the Mets have struggled, scoring almost half a run less against left-handed starters.
Despite these struggles, the Mets hold a 19-17 record against left-handed pitchers, the second-best in the National League. Their slight success stands out in a league where most teams are performing poorly against southpaws. The Brewers lead with a 27-14 record against lefties, while the Mets and Padres are the only other teams over .500.
New York’s right-handed hitters, excluding Starling Marte, have collectively underperformed against left-handed pitching this season. The Mets have also been unable to capitalize consistently with runners in scoring position in crucial moments.
This upcoming series could significantly impact postseason qualifications, especially with the Phillies expected to send at least two left-handed starters to the mound. The Mets have not been confident against left-handers, holding a 15-18 record when they start one themselves.
The Mets recently fell short of a sweep against Atlanta, finishing a road trip with a 3-3 record against the division’s last two teams. Their latest record stands at 69-61, placing them 1.5 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot.
The Phillies have gained momentum after winning two out of three against the Nationals, now boasting a 76-54 record. With New York’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance, this series is crucial, and any misstep could be disastrous.
