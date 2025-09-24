Sports
Mets Face Defining Series Against Cubs in Wild Card Race
CHICAGO — The New York Mets have no margin for error as they enter the final week of the 2025 regular season. Starting with their series against the Chicago Cubs at 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, the Mets are tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the National League’s final Wild Card spot, but the Reds currently hold the tiebreaker.
The Mets are under pressure, as the Arizona Diamondbacks are also just one game back, creating a tight playoff race. Cincinnati will be hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates while the Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers at home this week.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is searching for a spark in his lineup, which sees Brandon Nimmo making his first start of the season in center field, with Starling Marte shifting to left. David Peterson, who starts for the Mets on Tuesday, needs to deliver after allowing 21 earned runs in his last four starts. Peterson holds a record of 9-6 with a 3.98 ERA.
The Cubs will send rookie right-hander Cade Horton to the mound. Horton, who is in contention for the NL Rookie of the Year, has an impressive 11-4 record and a 2.66 ERA with 95 strikeouts over 115 innings pitched.
In their last outing, the Mets suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Washington Nationals, ending a frustrating weekend and dropping out of postseason positioning for the first time since April 5. Mets left fielder Starling Marte spoke about the team’s struggles, stating, “It’s been tough to watch happen right in front of us.”
As both the Mets and Reds sit at 80-76 with only six games remaining, the Reds hold the tiebreaker after winning the season series against New York. “We just got to win,” Mets first baseman Pete Alonso said. “Winning solves everything at this point. We just got to do it.”
The Mets came into the season with high expectations, boasting the second-most expensive roster in baseball. However, since June 13, their performance has nosedived, going 35-52 in that stretch. They had a 96.2% chance of reaching the postseason back in June, a stark contrast to their current 50.1% chance.
Mendoza emphasizes the need for better results on the field. In previous games, the Mets’ errors and missed opportunities have cost them crucial runs. Even in their most recent loss to the Nationals, lack of execution led to losing scoring chances.
“If we want to be where we want to be, those things can’t happen,” said shortstop Francisco Lindor. “I have to be better.” As the Mets prepare for this significant matchup against the Cubs, they strive to reclaim their position in the playoff race.
