Mets Face Giants After Sweeping Angels in Series

San Francisco, California — The New York Mets are set to open a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10:15 p.m. ET at Oracle Park.

The Mets come into this game on a high note after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week. New York secured the sweep with wins of 7-5, 3-2, and 6-3, putting their record at 53-38 for the season. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso played pivotal roles in the series, helping to end their respective slumps.

In the final game against the Angels, Lindor ended a 0-for-31 stretch with an RBI single, while Alonso broke Free from a 2-for-34 slump by hitting a home run. Both players contributed significantly, as Lindor produced a second RBI single later in the game.

The Mets will send Logan Webb to the mound for the opening game against the Giants. Webb, who has an ERA of 5.42, will be looking to improve his record and help his team secure a crucial win.

The Giants, currently 6-4 in their last ten games, have a strong lineup and will be eager to capitalize on their home field advantage. They have gone through a similar rollercoaster this season, managing to hold a record of 49-42.

Fans can watch the game live on WPIX or NBC Sports Bay Area, and it will be available for streaming on MLB.TV for those outside the market.

As the Mets aim to continue their winning streak, Friday’s matchup promises to be an exciting battle between two NL teams vying for playoff positioning.