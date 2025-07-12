Mets Face Injury Challenges as Winker Leaves Game with Back Issues

BALTIMORE — The New York Mets are grappling with an injury crisis that risks derailing their season. Designated hitter Jesse Winker exited Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles due to back tightness. Winker left in the fourth inning after just one at-bat, where he popped out.

Following the game, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed Winker’s back had locked up, necessitating a return to New York for an MRI. The potential of Winker landing back on the injured list looms large, creating uncertainty for the Mets’ playoff aspirations.

At 31 years old, Winker was regaining his footing after a lengthy absence. He was making just his second appearance since May 4, having dealt with an oblique strain. This season, his performance at the plate has been subpar, with a slash line of .229/.309/.400, one home run, and 10 RBIs across 26 games.

Winker’s injury compounds the Mets’ challenges as they are also missing Starling Marte, who has been placed on the injured list for a bruised right knee. Before his injury, Marte was a valuable asset, batting .270 with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

“It’s funny how things work. You gain one, you lose one,” Mendoza said, illustrating the team’s current predicament. This loss strips the Mets of crucial depth, particularly in the designated hitter position where both players have made significant contributions.

The Mets faced the Orioles in a split doubleheader, suffering a 3-1 defeat in the first game. With Winker out, Mark Vientos was called upon to pinch-hit in the fourth inning. Vientos, who has battled injuries and a slump, currently has a disappointing slash line of .217/.277/.350, with six home runs and 21 RBIs over 62 games this season.

As they approach the final games before the All-Star break, the Mets are in a precarious position. If Winker needs extended time off, they may need to search for a replacement to fill the designated hitter gap. Speculation is circulating about potential trades, including interest in White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

The Mets must make careful assessments as the July 31 trade deadline approaches, balancing immediate needs with their long-term roster vision. Currently, the Mets hold a record of 53-40, placing them at a critical juncture ahead of the All-Star Game in Atlanta. As injuries mount, the team’s resilience and ability to adapt will be tested, shaping both the current season and their future.