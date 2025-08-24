Mets Face Nationals in Key Matchup at Nationals Park

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The New York Mets are set to take on the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three-game series at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. ET. The Mets enter the game as strong favorites, with a moneyline of -207 against the Nationals, who are the underdogs at +169.

New York will look to build momentum following a slow start, holding a 3-7 record in the early season. The Mets are coming off a performance where they averaged 5.4 runs per game, showcasing a powerful batting lineup that includes standout slugger Pete Alonso, who leads the team in home runs.

In contrast, the Nationals have struggled to find their rhythm, sporting a 5-5 record. Their recent games saw them averaging 4.5 runs per game. Juan Soto remains a key player for Washington, and fans will be hoping for a strong showing as they strive for a series win.

The Mets aim to take control of this matchup, with a run line set at -1.5 in their favor. Betting insiders note that a 9-run over/under has been established for the contest, potentially indicating an offensive showdown.

As the teams prepare to face off, experts suggest keeping an eye on individual player performance and betting odds for insights into this critical opening game. The series will continue with two more games scheduled throughout the week, making this matchup a pivotal point for both teams’ seasons.