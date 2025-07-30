Sports
Mets Face Padres in Series Finale to Avoid Sweep
San Diego, California — The New York Mets, currently holding a record of 62-46, are in San Diego today looking to avoid a three-game sweep against the Padres, who sit at 59-49. The game is set to begin with Clay Holmes taking the mound for the Mets, facing off against Yu Darvish of the Padres.
Last night, the Padres dominated with a decisive 7-1 win, sparked by Manny Machado’s three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning. The Mets’ bullpen struggled yet again, allowing six runs in the final three innings.
Fans can catch today’s first pitch through various MLB coverage options, including live odds and matchup analysis. The Mets will seek to turn their fortunes around following last night’s disappointing performance.
As the trade deadline approaches, the excitement around MLB is also heating up. Notably, Cleveland Guardians’ outfielder Steven Kwan has come up in trade discussions, according to insider Jon Heyman.
With the playoff race becoming increasingly tight, every game matters. The latest betting lines reflect ongoing tensions with the Mets as underdogs today. Currently, odds show the Mets’ spread at +1.5 with a moneyline of +255, while the Padres are at -1.5 with a moneyline of -360.
Stay tuned for more updates as the game unfolds.
