Mets Face Tough Challenge Against Blue Jays in Wednesday Matchup

The New York Mets are set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in an exciting matchup on Wednesday afternoon. Thanks to a remarkable two-week performance, the Mets are now tied for the final playoff spot and look to secure another victory before heading to Philadelphia.

The starting pitcher for the Blue Jays will be Bowden Francis, who has had an outstanding August, earning the title of AL Pitcher of the Month. Francis boasts an impressive record of 4-1 with a 1.05 ERA and a 0.41 WHIP during this period.

Francis recently took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Angels before yielding a home run, showcasing his dominance on the mound. He has significantly improved his pitch arsenal, particularly leaning on his splitter, which has become a standout pitch due to a grip adjustment.

In his last 40 1/3 innings, Francis has maintained a 1.56 ERA and an opponent batting average of just .119. His ability to strike out batters is notable, as he has averaged 10.04 strikeouts per nine innings, all while holding a strong xFIP of 3.08. However, some analysts suggest that the league may start to adjust to his pitching strategy.

On the opposite side, Sean Manaea, the Mets’ left-handed pitcher, enters this game on a strong note as well. He has posted a 3.25 ERA over his last 44 1/3 innings, demonstrating an opponent batting average of only .172.

Manaea has elevated his strikeout rate to 30% while increasing his swinging-strike rate to 13.1%. His consistency is reflected in his xFIP of 3.43 and a notable zone-contact rate of 80.0%. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have faced difficulties in hitting against left-handed pitchers, posting a wRC+ of only 86 since August 1.

With both starters performing exceptionally in recent outings, the matchup presents a challenge for the respective teams. The Blue Jays, while having a stronger overall performance in recent weeks, struggle against left-handed pitching, which could play a critical role in the outcome of the game.

Considering the excellent recent performances by both starting pitchers and the Blue Jays’ ongoing issues with left-handed pitchers, betting on the game to go Under its projected total may present value.