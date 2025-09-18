Sports
Mets Fall Again Despite Strong Start from Sproat
NEW YORK, New York — The New York Mets dropped their eighth consecutive game on September 14, losing to the Texas Rangers 3-2 at Citi Field. This latest defeat was particularly painful, as pitcher Brandon Sproat delivered an impressive performance, throwing six scoreless innings in his second major league start.
The Mets loaded the bases in the first inning against Rangers’ pitcher Patrick Corbin, but they couldn’t capitalize. It took until the fifth for them to score, when Francisco Lindor hit a bunt single to kick off the inning. Pete Alonso followed with a bloop single, advancing Lindor to third base. An errant throw from the Rangers allowed Lindor to score and put the Mets on the board.
Juan Soto later added an insurance run in the seventh inning with a solo home run, marking his 40th home run of the season. With this feat, he became one of only three players, along with Barry Bonds and Jeff Bagwell, to achieve a season of 40 home runs, 30 stolen bases, and 110 walks. Additionally, Soto became the ninth player in MLB history to record consecutive 40-homer seasons with two different teams.
However, Mets closer Edwin Díaz struggled in the eighth inning while attempting to secure a four-out save. He allowed the Rangers to tie the game before they took the lead in the ninth. The Mets had opportunities in both innings but failed to respond, continuing their season-long woes.
In roster news, the Mets optioned Huascar Brazobán back to Triple-A and recalled Dom Hamel before the game. Meanwhile, the Phillies edged closer to clinching the NL East title with an 8-6 victory over the Royals, and other teams in the NL Wild Card race struggled, allowing the Mets to maintain a slight grip on the third Wild Card spot.
Despite their loss, the Mets remain half a game ahead of the Giants and 1.5 games ahead of the Reds, as both teams also faced defeats. Arizona‘s win over the Twins brought them within two games of the Mets.
The Mets will look to end this losing streak as they prepare for their next matchup.
