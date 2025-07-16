Mets Fall Short in Frustrating Walk-Off Loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The New York Mets experienced a frustrating conclusion to their first half of the season with a 3-2 walk-off loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The defeat capped off a .500 road trip, leaving the team eager for improvement as they head into the All-Star break.

The Mets were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities, finishing just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and leaving eight players stranded on base. Their struggle to hit with runners on has become a recurring issue, as this marked the fourth time in five games they failed to score at least four runs.

“We have been through stretches where it’s hard for us, but then there are stretches where the offense is clicking,” said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. “Overall, we have a good offense and we just have got to understand that at times you are going to have a hard time scoring.”

In a dramatic ninth inning, the Mets managed to rally and tie the game 2-2. Jeff McNeil came off the bench to hit a pinch-hit triple, scoring shortly after on Jared Young’s sacrifice fly, keeping the game alive. However, the late-game momentum crumbled as the Royals responded with their own rally.

Royals’ Nick Loftin delivered the decisive blow with a single in the bottom of the ninth, driving in the winning run after Tyler Tolbert stole second base. Carlos Estevez was on the mound for Kansas City, while the Mets sent Sean Manaea out for the ninth after a solid three innings in his season debut, during which he struck out seven batters.

Manaea expressed the mixed emotions following the defeat. “It sucks losing, but for me personally it just feels good to be healthy and back on the mound,” Manaea noted. Despite the loss, he looked forward optimistically to the second half of the season.

The Mets’ offense faced challenges throughout the game, struggling to convert opportunities and lost a golden chance to take control early on. John Rave‘s two-run double in the second inning had given the Royals a brief lead, and the Mets were unable to recover effectively as the game progressed.

As the team reflects on their performance, they hope to find their rhythm when they reopen play on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.