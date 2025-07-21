Sports
Mets Host Angels in MLB Series Opener at Citi Field
NEW YORK — The New York Mets will try to extend their home winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, July 21, 2025, at Citi Field. The opening game of the series is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET.
Fans can watch the game on SNY and the FanDuel Sports Network West. For those unable to tune in, live streaming is available via MLB.TV.
This matchup marks the first meeting of the season between the Angels and Mets. The Mets have a strong home record of 34-16 this season and hold an overall record of 56-44. They have performed well in high-scoring games, with a 35-7 record when they score at least five runs.
The Angels, currently sitting at 49-50 and fourth in the AL West, look to improve their 25-27 road record. Their collective on-base percentage is .304, placing them 10th in the American League.
Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA) will face Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34 ERA). The betting line gives the Mets a -193 edge, while the Angels are listed at +159. The over/under for total runs is set at 8.5.
Star players to watch include Mets’ Pete Alonso, who has recorded 26 doubles, 21 home runs, and 77 RBIs with a .275 batting average. Meanwhile, Angels’ Taylor Ward has hit 24 doubles and 23 home runs this season.
In their last ten games, the Mets have struggled with a 4-6 record, while the Angels have performed better at 6-4. Mets fans will hope for a turnaround as their players return to form.
Both teams come into this game with several injuries impacting their rosters. Pete Alonso is listed as day-to-day with a hand injury, while several other Mets and Angels players are on the injured list.
Recent Posts
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles