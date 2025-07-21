Mets Host Angels in MLB Series Opener at Citi Field

NEW YORK — The New York Mets will try to extend their home winning streak when they take on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, July 21, 2025, at Citi Field. The opening game of the series is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the game on SNY and the FanDuel Sports Network West. For those unable to tune in, live streaming is available via MLB.TV.

This matchup marks the first meeting of the season between the Angels and Mets. The Mets have a strong home record of 34-16 this season and hold an overall record of 56-44. They have performed well in high-scoring games, with a 35-7 record when they score at least five runs.

The Angels, currently sitting at 49-50 and fourth in the AL West, look to improve their 25-27 road record. Their collective on-base percentage is .304, placing them 10th in the American League.

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.39 ERA) will face Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.34 ERA). The betting line gives the Mets a -193 edge, while the Angels are listed at +159. The over/under for total runs is set at 8.5.

Star players to watch include Mets’ Pete Alonso, who has recorded 26 doubles, 21 home runs, and 77 RBIs with a .275 batting average. Meanwhile, Angels’ Taylor Ward has hit 24 doubles and 23 home runs this season.

In their last ten games, the Mets have struggled with a 4-6 record, while the Angels have performed better at 6-4. Mets fans will hope for a turnaround as their players return to form.

Both teams come into this game with several injuries impacting their rosters. Pete Alonso is listed as day-to-day with a hand injury, while several other Mets and Angels players are on the injured list.