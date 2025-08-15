Mets Host Braves in Key MLB Clash on Thursday Night

FLUSHING, N.Y. — The New York Mets will take on the Atlanta Braves Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field, in the final game of a three-game series. The Mets are looking to turn around their recent performance after suffering a loss to the Braves on Wednesday, and they are favored in this matchup.

The Mets enter the game with a moneyline of -188, while the Braves are listed at +156 as underdogs. The Mets need to win by at least two runs to cover the spread, which is set at -1.5.

New York has been struggling in their recent games, posting a record of 2-8 over the last ten. The Mets are averaging 5.6 runs per game and have a team ERA of 5.73.

Juan Soto has been a bright spot for the Mets, hitting his 29th home run of the season against the Braves on Wednesday, helping his team establish an early 5-0 lead.

On the other side, the Braves are slightly more consistent with a 5-5 record in their last ten games. They are averaging 5.4 runs per game with a team ERA of 5.36. The Braves are coming off a strong performance on Wednesday, scoring 11 runs to beat the Mets 11-6, powered by a grand slam from Michael Harris II and three RBIs from Marcell Ozuna.

This intense rivalry game not only has implications for both teams’ standings but also for betting enthusiasts, with the over/under set at 8.5 runs. Fans can expect an exciting contest as both teams vie for supremacy in the series.

With Kodai Senga on the mound for the Mets and Bryce Elder pitching for the Braves, the matchup promises to be a thrilling spectacle for baseball fans.